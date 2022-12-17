Freedman believes 22-year-old super striker is ideal Zaha replacement

Dan Cook believes that transfer target Antoine Semenyo would be an ideal replacement for Wilfred Zaha at Crystal Palace.

Zaha will be out of contract at the end of the season and after reportedly rejecting the Eagles’ latest contract offer, it seems the next six months will be the Ivorian’s last at Selhurst Park.

Rumoured to be eyeing Bristol City’s Semenyo, Cook believes the 22-year-old could be a valuable asset to the Eagles and wouldn’t be surprised if the club’s recruitment specialists think he could even fill the void left by Zaha.

“The fact that his name continues to crop up in links with ours suggests that there is a degree of synergy there and I think he does fit the mould for what a Crystal Palace player should be in 2022,” Cook said on the HLTCO podcast.

“I can fully see that Dougie Freedman and recruitment staff would view him as an ideal candidate to come into our squad.”

