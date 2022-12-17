Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Jack Harrison is better than Leeds United but not on the same level as Newcastle United in their pursuit of European football.

Harrison began the current season strongly but, like Leeds, faded after a strong start.

There was strong interest in the player last summer but having already lost Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha, Leeds were able to hold on to him. But with the January transfer window looming and Leeds’ not in the best position in the league, there will be interest for Harrison once again.

And Agbonlahor believes that Leeds will not be able pay the player what he wants and even though Newcastle will be able to afford him financially but the Magpies may just be above his level. He belives Everton would be a suitable club for him as they would be able to give him an improved contract as well as improve his level.

He told Football London:

“First of all, I don’t think he’ll want to sign a new deal because I don’t think Leeds will pay him what he wants.

“But then I look at Newcastle and can they be looking at better players than him? “I do like him but with where Newcastle want to go, I don’t think they should be looking at Harrison anymore.

“They should be looking at better players in Europe, to be honest. They are so close to the top four and staying in there, I don’t think Harrison is the answer.

“I think he’s better than Leeds but I just feel Newcastle are onto bigger things. Is Everton the right sort of move for Harrison? That sort of level where you get an extra £20,000-a-week or £30,000-a-week.

“I just don’t think Newcastle is the right place for him.”

Leeds are 15th in the league table at the moment, just two points above the relegation zone. They face Manchester City on their return to Premier League football on 28th December.