Despite failing to guide England beyond the 2022 World Cup’s quarter-final stage, according to recent reports, Gareth Southgate has decided to continue in his role.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph, who claim the 52-year-old, after much deliberation, has made the decision to remain in charge of the Three Lions’ senior men’s team.

Southgate first took charge of the England national team in 2016 and although he has arguably been the country’s best manager since Sir Alf Ramsey lifted the 1966 World Cup, the former Middlesbrough defender has so far come up short when it comes to lifting his own silverware.

Having been knocked out in the semi-finals in extra-time against Croatia in the 2018 World Cup and then losing to Italy on penalties in last summer’s delayed 2020 Euros final, this year’s World Cup in Qatar presented the Three Lions with a golden opportunity to do what they have failed to do for the past 56 years.

MORE: Club president speaks out on Lionel Messi’s PSG future

It wasn’t to be though and after crashing out 2-1 against Didier Deschamps’ France, England will need to wait another two years before trying again.

Following the country’s disappointing exit from this winter’s World Cup, there has been increasing speculation that Southgate may throw the towel in and hand the reins over to someone else, however, that doesn’t appear to be the case, with the 52-year-old understood to be determined to continue.

Do you think this is the right decision, or would you prefer the FA to hire a different manager?