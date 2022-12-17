“He doesn’t know enough about football” – Emi Martinez hits back at Kylian Mbappé

Since taking over as Argentina’s No. 1 player, Emi Martinez has become a key player for his country.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper was instrumental in his country’s World Cup qualification as well as their their Copa America and Finalissima triumph. And he’s been outstanding yet again in this World Cup, with his standout performance so far coming against the Netherlands, where he was the hero in the penalty shootout that advanced them to the semifinals.

Martinez is a fiery character who is passionate and wears his heart on his sleeves and has no qualms about getting into it with opponents.

And he had much to say about Kylian Mbappe’s recent comments about the difference between European and South American football. The PSG striker stated that there is a difference in quality between the football with the last four World Cup all being won by a European country including France in 2018. He said:

“The advantage we have in Europe is that we play among ourselves with high-level matches all the time, such as the Nations League.