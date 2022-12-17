Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is reportedly keen on a move to Arsenal.

According to journalist Giulio Cardone, the 27-year-old midfielder has changed his opinion about a move to Arsenal, and he is now open to joining the north London giants.

The midfielder is ready to consider a move to Arsenal if a suitable proposal arrives in the summer because of their fascinating project.

The Gunners have had a fantastic season so far and they are currently at the top of the Premier League table. Mikel Arteta will be hoping to guide his side to a league title this season, but they will need to strengthen their squad sufficiently during the January transfer window.

Arsenal need to sign a quality midfielder next month, and the Lazio star could prove to be a superb acquisition.

The 27-year-old Serbian international is widely regarded as one of the best box-to-box midfielders around, and he would improve the Gunners considerably.

Milinkovic-Savic has five goals and seven assists across all competitions for the Italian club this season, and Arteta is in desperate need of someone like him.

The Arsenal manager has had to overuse the likes of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka this season. The arrival of the Serbian will allow him to rotate his squad.

In addition to that, Milinkovic-Savic will add a new dimension to the Arsenal midfield. He will add physicality, defensive cover, and goals to the side.

The Serbian is at the peak of his powers right now and he could make an immediate impact at Arsenal.