West Ham United midfielder Manuel Lanzini has been linked with a move away from the club.

The 29-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at the London club and there have been rumors surrounding his future.

However, journalist Dean Jones has now revealed that Lanzini is unlikely to leave West Ham during the January transfer window. The Argentine midfielder will be a free agent at the end of the season and the Hammers have the option to trigger an extension in his deal if they wish to.

Jones said to Give Me Sport: “I keep seeing this bandied about, but I haven’t really heard that, to be honest. I think a January deal for Lanzini is actually quite unlikely.”

It will be interesting to see if Lanzini can fight his way back into the starting lineup over the next few months and convince the club to exercise the renewal option in his contract.

Lanzini used to be a fan favorite at West Ham, but he has not been able to fulfill his potential because of persistent injury problems.

The midfielder needs regular game time to get back to his best and he is currently not getting that at West Ham. It remains to be seen whether he can impress on the training pitch and force his way back into David Moyes’ plans.