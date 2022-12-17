Karim Benzema refuses to join the France squad for the final despite being fit after falling out with Deschamps

Despite having recovered from his injury, Karim Benzema has hinted that he will not be joining the team for the World Cup final.

The Real Madrid star suffered a thigh injury just a day before the World Cup started and has since then missed all 6 of France’s games. However, Didier Deschamps chose not to replace Benzema in the unlikely event that he was fit to play.

And now despite recovering from the injury, it appears to have declined the opportunity after posting a message on Instagram, captioned: “I’m not interested”, with a selfie of him looking unimpressed.

Benzema is said to be back in full training with his club and has been given permission by Real Madrid to return to Qatar to be present at Lusail Stadium in any capacity ahead of the final. If France wins the World Cup for the third time, Benzema will be eligible for a winner’s medal.

The reason behind Benzema’s refusal could have something to do with Didier Deschamps. It was reported Relevo (via Mirror) that the striker feels disappointed by the manager’s lack of enthusiasm for him throughout the tournament.

The manager was asked about Benzema in the press conference during the group stages and he had batted away the question saying he does not think about that. He said:

“Wow. Well, I’m not sure [what to say], that’s really not something that I’m thinking about. You seem to know a lot about the situation but I haven’t really been following who has been saying what.”

And again when asked if there is a possibility Benzema could return for the final he said: “I don’t really want to answer that question. Next question.”

There appears to have been a squabble between the Ballon d’Or winner and the manager, and Benzema’s post suggests he will not be present in any capacity when France takes on Argentina in the World Cup tomorrow.