Atletico Madrid are reportedly keen on signing the Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu.

The 26-year-old has done well for the Foxes since joining the club from Bundesliga and he could prove to be a useful addition to Diego Simeone’s back line.

Soyuncu is entering his peak years and this would be the right time for him to seek new pastures. A move to Atletico Madrid would be a major step up in the player’s career.

According to Football Insider, the Spanish outfit are hoping to sign the player on a free transfer. They are preparing a pre-contract agreement for Soyuncu and it remains to be seen whether the two parties can agree on a deal in the coming weeks.

Soyuncu will be out of contract in the summer and Leicester have not been able to agree on an extension with him yet.

Losing the player on a free transfer would be a major blow for the Foxes. They are in a similar situation with star midfielder Youri Tielemans as well.

As for Atletico Madrid, it would be a superb investment if they signed the Premier League defender on a free transfer.