Leeds versatile defender hopes his goal in today’s friendly convinces his teammates to pass him the ball more often.
The center-back expressed happiness at scoring a goal against the Spanish team and is pleased that it helped Leeds get a victory this evening.
He emphasized that despite frequently being in excellent scoring positions, he rarely receives a pass from his teammates.
The defender said on LUTV: “When I score it is always a good night, unless we lose then I can’t be too happy.
“But with a win, I am happy.
“Yes, of course [I am proud of that strike].
“I mean get in those positions quite a lot but then they don’t always pass the ball.
“So, I hope to prove to my team-mates that I can do something with it.”