Leeds versatile defender hopes his goal in today’s friendly convinces his teammates to pass him the ball more often.

The center-back expressed happiness at scoring a goal against the Spanish team and is pleased that it helped Leeds get a victory this evening.

He emphasized that despite frequently being in excellent scoring positions, he rarely receives a pass from his teammates.

The defender said on LUTV: “When I score it is always a good night, unless we lose then I can’t be too happy.

“But with a win, I am happy.

“Yes, of course [I am proud of that strike].

“I mean get in those positions quite a lot but then they don’t always pass the ball.

“So, I hope to prove to my team-mates that I can do something with it.”