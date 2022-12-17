Leeds star hoping his teammates pass the ball more often to him

Posted by

Leeds versatile defender hopes his goal in today’s friendly convinces his teammates to pass him the ball more often.

The center-back expressed happiness at scoring a goal against the Spanish team and is pleased that it helped Leeds get a victory this evening.

He emphasized that despite frequently being in excellent scoring positions, he rarely receives a pass from his teammates.

The defender said on LUTV: “When I score it is always a good night, unless we lose then I can’t be too happy.

“But with a win, I am happy.

“Yes, of course [I am proud of that strike].

“I mean get in those positions quite a lot but then they don’t always pass the ball.

“So, I hope to prove to my team-mates that I can do something with it.”

