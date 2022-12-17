Leeds United have expressed their interest in signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka from rivals Man United.

Wan-Bissaka, 25, joined the Red Devils from Crystal Palace in 2019 but despite being one of the league’s best defensive full-backs, the London-born player has found adapting to a more attacking style of play difficult.

Consequently, the ex-Eagles has lost his place to Diogo Dalot, who is a much more forward-thinking right-back, and a player who has bought into Erik Ten Hag’s tactics, whereas Wan-Bissaka has struggled.

With United believed to be willing to let the Englishman leave in the January transfer window, there is, of course, mounting interest in acquiring his services. One of the clubs in the race, according to 90min, is Jesse Marsch’s Leeds United.

However, although the Whites are keen to sign one of their rivals’ most expensive signings in recent years, in order to do so, they will need to beat Wolves, who are believed to be frontrunners for the 25-year-old’s signature.

Since joining the Red Devils from the Eagles, Wan-Bissaka, who has two-and-a-half years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 127 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 12 goals along the way.