Liverpool could be left a little short of options as they prepare to face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup next week.

Just a few days after the conclusion of the World Cup, Premier League giants Manchester City and Liverpool go head-to-head in the Carabao Cup.

With both clubs possessing an obscene amount of talent participating at the World Cup, it’s going to be an interesting matchup with many players given time off after the tournament in Qatar.

Now, Jurgen Klopp has discussed Liverpool’s selection problems ahead of the Manchester City fixture.

“Hendo is already training here. Virg is training here, but I don’t think we will try that. Hendo we will see, Trent we will see.

I don’t know in this moment (who will play). I hope we all get through it and we all know in England, and in Europe in general, there’s kind of a virus going around, so we hope we can stay out of that,” said Klopp, as relayed by the Irish Examiner.

Klopp didn’t seem too confident about Van Dijk’s chances of playing, which could be a huge blow for Liverpool. Neither side are likely to be too concerned about the Carabao Cup, with the Premier League returning on Boxing Day, but it’s always nice to go far in any competition.

Manchester City are likely to have similar issues, with Julian Alvarez participating in the final on Sunday and many other players reaching the knockout stages of the World Cup.