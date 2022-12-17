Liverpool warned midfielder’s price-tag may have risen significantly

One of the 2022 World Cup’s standout performers has been Morocco’s Sofyan Amrabat.

The Fiorentina defensive midfielder has been a rock for his country and although the North Africans were knockout in the semi-finals after losing 2-0 to France, from the player’s point-of-view, Amrabat did his reputation no harm at all.

In fact, following what has been a genuinely decent international campaign for the physical 26-year-old, according to reports, several clubs are already interested in signing him, including Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Speaking to ‘House of Champions CBS’ on YouTube, Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said: “They [Fiorentina] state in private that they want around €40m to sell Sofyan Amrabat, so it is true there is interest from foreign clubs, including Liverpool, but at the moment, there are no negotiations.”

Echoing Romano’s assessment, journalist Pete O’Rourke believes that Amrabat’s inspired World Cup campaign could very well lead to Fiorentina increasing their valuation.

“The only thing is Amrabat has probably raised his price tag as well in the process,” O’Rourke told GiveMeSport.

“If he can show that type of form that has been shown from Morocco, I’m sure there will be a lot of takers for him.”

Since joining the Serie A side from Verona back in 2020, Amrabat, who has three years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 78 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to a single goal along the way.