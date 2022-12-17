Manchester United won’t extend the contract of star despite playing more minutes than any other player this season

Manchester United don’t plan on extending the contract of goalkeeper David De Gea despite him playing more minutes in the Premier League this season than any other United player.

De Gea has been criticised over the last few years for being unable to adapt to the modern game. However, under Erik ten Hag, De Gea has shown signs of major improvement, particularly in his ball-playing ability.

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, Manchester United have to make a decision regarding De Gea’s future, or they could be forced to lose him on a free transfer.

However, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg, United don’t plan on exercising the option to extend De Gea’s contract, with Ten Hag looking to sign a new number-one goalkeeper.

Not offering De Gea a new deal, even for just a year, doesn’t make too much sense from a financial standpoint. De Gea is still a valuable player, so allowing him to leave on a free transfer will mean they could miss out on millions and millions of pounds.

It will be interesting to see if De Gea seeks a move in January following this news or waits until the summer where he’s bound to have plenty of suitors.

