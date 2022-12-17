Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

According to a report from Fichajes, the 21-year-old Georgian international has attracted the attention of a number of clubs with his performances for the Italian club this season.

The player is highly rated around Europe and Newcastle could make an imminent move for him. The report further adds that the Magpies are willing to spend around £50 million to convince the Italian club to sell the 21-year-old winger.

Newcastle are currently third in the Premier League table and improving their squad in January could help them secure Champions League qualification for the next season. However, it seems highly unlikely that Napoli will sell a key player midway through the campaign when they are involved in a title race.

There is no doubt that the 21-year-old would be a superb, long-term acquisition for Newcastle. He has proved his quality in the Italian league as well as the Champions League this season.

Kvaratskhelia has eight goals and 10 assists across all competitions, and he could transform the Newcastle attack.

That said, Kvaratskhelia plays a similar role to that of Allan Saint-Maximin and Eddie Howe would struggle to accommodate both players in his starting lineup.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle decide to follow up on their interest with a lucrative offer in the coming days. A January move seems unlikely, and the Magpies might have to wait until the summer transfer window to secure his services.

The player signed a five-year contract when he joined the Italian club in July. Napoli are under no pressure to cash in on him.