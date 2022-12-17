Newcastle United, along with several other Premier League clubs, are interested in Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, but in order to sign the red-hot Georgian, the Magpies would need to stump up a huge amount in transfer fees.

That’s according to a recent report by 90min, who claim Napoli will not be tempted into selling their star man for anything less than a staggering £100m.

Kvaratskhelia, 21, joined the Naples-based club just six months ago and despite not being with the Serie A giants for very long, the 21-year-old has made an instant impact, scoring eight goals and providing a further 10 assists in just his first 17 appearances, across all competitions.

Consequently, following his impressive breakthrough, the young winger is now attracting some high-profile interest from some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

Newcastle, along with Liverpool, Chelsea and both Manchester clubs, have been credited with having an interest, however, for whichever club decides to make Napoli an offer, they’ll need to dig deep – very deep in fact, and that’s because the Italians are believed to value their young attacker at a price tag similar to what Pep Guardiola’s Citizens paid Aston Villa for Jack Grealish 12 months ago.

It goes without saying that Kvaratskhelia is one of Europe’s most in-form attackers and that he has huge potential, however, considering his sky-high valuation, as well as the fact he has yet to be tested in a league like the Premier League, splashing out £100m would be a huge risk, and when it comes to Newcastle’s newfound transfer policy, which more often than not has included shrewd deals, fans would probably be wise not to get their hopes up.