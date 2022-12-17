Neymar sends Richarlison £26,000 to remove tattoo from his back

Neymar has sent Richarlison £26,000 to remove a tattoo of him from his back.

Richarlison recently got himself a tattoo, with portraits of himself, Ronaldo, and Neymar covering the majority of his back.

The gesture from Richarlison hasn’t gone down very well with Neymar, according to Globo Sport, with the report claiming Neymar has even sent him £26,000 in order to get the tattoo removed.

Richarlison has a history of interesting tattoos, having had the words “He’s Brazilian” tattooed on the side of his neck, in reference to the song Everton fans used to sing about him.

