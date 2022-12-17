“No excuses whatsoever” – Wainman blasts ‘broken’ Leeds ace who’s ‘League 1 level’

Leeds United fan presenter Joe Wainman has slammed Junior Firpo and urged the Whites to sign another left-back in January.

Despite joining from Barcelona 18 months ago, Firpo, 26, has been a disappointment for Leeds United.

The Dominican Republic-born full-back has not only endured several injuries, but when he has played, he has been a liability and is undoubtedly one of the Whites’ most poorly disciplined players.

Consequently, Jesse Marsch has been forced to play Pascal Struijk in an unfamiliar left-back role, and although the Belgian has done brilliantly, we’re sure his manager would prefer to have him in his natural centre-back role – and Wainman agrees.

“I’m yet to believe or yet to see it in January, especially whether or not we’ll do it but one thing’s for sure we can’t go the rest of the season without a left-back,” the fan presenter said.

“Like you could argue with striker I’d be fuming but the club can say well we do have Perkins we do have Joseph, we do have Joffy. At left-back, there are no excuses whatsoever because Firpo is continuously broken.

“Firpo’s not up to Premier League standard or up to championship standard from what I’ve seen, so you can’t rely on Struijk because guess what if Struijk got injured you’d be knackered.”