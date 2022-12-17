Report reveals Manchester United offer for 15-year-old midfield prodigy

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the Ecuadorian midfielder Kendry Paez.

According to a report from Ole, the Red Devils had submitted an offer for the 15-year-old midfield prodigy, but the bid has been turned down.

It will be interesting to see if the Premier League giants decide to return with an improved offer for the player in the coming months.

The 15-year-old is currently a part of Ecuador’s under-17 squad and he is highly rated in world football.

Paez could be a quality long-term investment for Manchester United and they certainly have the financial resources to pull off the transfer.

The youngster has already been promoted to Independiente Del Valle’s first team. It will be interesting to see if he can force his way into the starting lineup in the coming months.

As per regulations, Manchester United will not be able to sign the talented young midfielder until he is 18 years old and therefore they would have to secure an agreement with his club and the player will move to Old Trafford after a few years.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United are open to doing such a deal in the coming months.

The player is thought to be on the radar of other European clubs and the Red Devils should look to move swiftly in order to secure his services.

Manager Erik ten Hag has done well to nurture young players at his disposal at Ajax, and he could help the talented young midfielder develop at Old Trafford and fulfil his tremendous potential.