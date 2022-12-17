Ronaldinho claims Lionel Messi can carry on playing until 50

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho has claimed that Lionel Messi can carry on playing until he is 50-years-old ahead of the World Cup final.

Messi will have one more chance at World Cup glory this weekend when Argentina faces reigning champions France in the final in Qatar.

And the 35-year-old has already stated that the final will be his final game for Argentina and that he will not play in the 2024 World Cup. He has not yet made a decision about his immediate international future. He could still play in the Copa America in 2024, which Argentina currently holds.

Meanwhile, as far as his club career is concerned, his contract with PSG expires in June with the French club keen on extending it however, Messi is yet to make a decision. If he opts against staying in Paris, there are options available in MLS with Inter Miami heavily linked with a move.

As speculations continue regarding his international and club career, his former teammate and Brazilian legend Ronaldinho has claimed that Messi can carry on playing until he is 50 if he wants.

In an interview with French outlet L’equipe (via Marca), he said:

“This is his last World Cup, I was convinced of his return to the national team, and he is going to do everything possible to win it.”

“In my opinion, he could play until he is 50 years old, because he has a quality that others don’t have.”

Messi is said to make a decision on his PSG future after the world cup as his entire focus now is on winning the only trophy he has not won with suggestions that a win against France will cement his place as the greatest ever.

He is set to go on holiday after the World Cup final and will not be returning to training until early January.