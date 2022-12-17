Sky Sports man excited as Liverpool eye ‘Zaha-esque’ signing

After experiencing a really impressive World Cup campaign for Ghana, Mohammed Kudus appears destined for a big move this January.

The Ajax attacker was undoubtedly his country’s most influential players during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and even though Ghana crashed out at the group stage, Kudus did his reputation no harm.

In fact, following what was a really decent three performances for Ghana, Kudus is already being linked to several clubs in the Premier League and one of these is Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

MORE: Club president speaks out on Lionel Messi’s PSG future

Speaking to Football Insider about the possibility of the Reds landing Kudus, former goalkeeper turned Sky Sports pundit Paul Robinson compared the 22-year-old to Crystal Palace’s Wilfred Zaha and believes he’d be a success at Anfield.

“Kudus is a top-class player,” Robinson said.

“He is raw and he has a lot of talent. If you listen to him and read some of his quotes, he thinks he’s better than Neymar. To be fair to him, he went some way to backing up those quotes with the way that he played.

“I have been impressed with him at Ajax. He is direct, can score, and is versatile. He can play anywhere across the front line. Jurgen Klopp likes players like that.

“He also has Champions League experience. I think he would be an excellent addition to any side.

“Liverpool have a lot of quality in that area but Kudus would give them something else. Do you know who I’d compare him to, Zaha at Palace, he is not too dissimilar.”