Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi.

According to a report from Calciomercato, the London club are interested in signing the 29-year-old attacking midfielder, and they could sign him for a fee of just €15 million when the transfer window opens in January.

The Ukrainian midfielder has been a key player for the Italian club, but he is nearing the end of his contract with them and Atalanta could look to cash in on him next month.

It would certainly be a better option as compared to losing him on a free transfer in the summer.

Meanwhile, Tottenham could certainly use some depth in their midfield and Malinovskyi could be a smart acquisition.

The 29-year-old has the technical ability to succeed in the Premier League and he could be an important squad player for Antonio Conte.

The Londoners have quality midfielders at their disposal, but they are lacking in craft. They were linked with a number of attacking midfielders during the summer transfer window.

Conte needs to bring in someone who will add creativity and goals from the middle of the park and Malinovskyi can certainly fulfil that role for them.

The 29-year-old is at the peak of his career right now and this is the right time for him to make a step up.

A move to the Premier League is likely to be a lucrative option for the player and he could experience Champions League football with Tottenham during the second half of the season.