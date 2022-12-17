Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has been linked with a move away from the Italian club in recent weeks.

The 26-year-old defensive midfielder has been highly impressive for Morocco in the World Cup and his performances have attracted the attention of Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.

According to the latest reports (h/t Viola News), Tottenham have now made an enquiry regarding a potential transfer and it will be interesting to see if the London club decide to follow up on their interest with a concrete offer in the coming weeks.

Amrabat is reportedly valued at around €30-35 million and Antonio Conte’s side could use someone like him in their midfield.

Amrabat would add physicality and defensive steel to Tottenham’s midfield, and his signing would add some much-needed depth to the side as well.

The player has been linked with Premier League side Liverpool as well and it will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.

The 26-year-old has shown during the World Cup that he’s good enough to play at the highest level and a move to the Premier League would be the ideal step up in his career right now.

The Moroccan is at his peak right now and he will want to showcase his ability at a higher level. He has already proven himself in the Italian league and a new adventure could be tempting for the player.

The reported asking price seems reasonable for a player of his quality and the likes of Tottenham should be able to afford him.