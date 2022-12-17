“Very, very strange” – Liverpool pundit reacts to what he saw Nunez doing vs AC Milan

After returning from World Cup duty with Uruguay earlier this month, Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez appears raring to go ahead of the Premier League’s restart on 26 December.

Now back with Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, the former Benfica forward has hit the ground running and netted a brace during Friday’s club friendly against AC Milan.

However, despite putting in a mouth-watering performance against the Serie A giants, the 23-year-old South American’s pre-match warm-up left former Liverpool attacker Neil Mellor more than a little puzzled.

Spotted practising penalties before kick-off, although Nunez managed to just squeeze his effort beyond the keeper, Mellor has described the Uruguayan’s technique as ‘very, very strange’.

“Nobody takes a pen like Darwin,” Mellor told LFC TV.

“It’s very, very strange. It’s just as bad a pen as it is a save by the keeper, but look sometimes you need a bit of luck.”

