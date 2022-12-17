Arsenal defender Ben White has spoken out for the first time since he left the England squad at the World Cup for personal reasons.

A report from the BBC confirmed that White had left the England squad due to personal reasons, flying home during the middle of the World Cup.

With no official reason given, White has now spoken out in a message to Arsenal fans, thanking them for their support.

Again, no reason has been given for his departure from the World Cup, and you’d imagine Arsenal will be keeping it quiet to respect his privacy.