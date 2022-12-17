Crazy crowd trouble in the A-League saw Melbourne City goalkeeper’s face slashed after he was struck by an object.

The Melbourne Derby between City and Victory was always going to be a fiesty occasion, but nobody would have expected the scenes that occurred in this game.

Fans invaded the pitch in the first half, and City’s goalkeeper Glover was attacked in the face, as seen below, and he was later pictured with a slash across his cheek.

Absolutely unacceptable ugly scenes at 20 minutes at the Melbourne Derby. Glover got smashed by a bin by some fuckwit. Terrible. Game paused. As if Aus football couldn’t get any worse rn #MCYvMVC pic.twitter.com/zN8CMMEFVe — Evan Morgan Grahame (@Evan_M_G) December 17, 2022

It’s great to see passionate fans on occasions like this, but when tempers boil over it really is a disgusting sight and no player should be subject of physical violence.