Crazy crowd trouble in the A-League saw Melbourne City goalkeeper’s face slashed after he was struck by an object.

The Melbourne Derby between City and Victory was always going to be a fiesty occasion, but nobody would have expected the scenes that occurred in this game.

Fans invaded the pitch in the first half, and City’s goalkeeper Glover was attacked in the face, as seen below, and he was later pictured with a slash across his cheek.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 17: A bleeding Tom Glover of Melbourne City is escorted from the pitch by team mates after fans stormed the pitch during the round eight A-League Men's match between Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory at AAMI Park, on December 17, 2022, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

It’s great to see passionate fans on occasions like this, but when tempers boil over it really is a disgusting sight and no player should be subject of physical violence.

