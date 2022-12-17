(Video) Former Manchester United star reduced to tears when discussing leaving the club

Former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera recently participated in an emotional interview with his former club.

Herrera left Manchester United in 2019, signing for French club PSG. The Spanish midfielder was a fan favourite at the club due to his willingness to work hard, and he’s clearly still got a little soft spot for the club.

In a podcast with Manchester United, Herrera was reduced to tears whilst discussing his departure from the club.

Herrera spent five years at Manchester United, winning four trophies with the club.

 

