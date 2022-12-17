(Video) Gvardiol nets bullet header for Croatia vs Morocco

Although their lead didn’t last long, Croatia, thanks to a bullet header from defender Josko Gvardiol, drew first blood against Morocco in Saturday’s World Cup third-place game.

After losing their semi-final 3-0 against Argentina, Luka Modric’s Croatia are looking to finish the prestigious international tournament in third place. The same can be said for Morocco, who unfortunately failed to beat France in the competition’s penultimate round.

Now playing against each other for the right to be considered the world’s third-best team, Croatia and Morocco are going head-to-head at the Khalifa Internationa Stadium.

Opening the game’s scoring after just seven minutes, Gvardiol netted an empathic header.

Morocco, however, struck back almost immediately through Achraf Dari. As things stand, the game is 1-1 but expect a lot more goals to be scored.

