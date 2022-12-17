Video: Manchester City star Erling Haaland teams up with Sky Sports in hilarious advertisment

Erling Haaland has featured in a funny Sky Sports advert showing what he has been up to during the World Cup.

The Manchester City star did not compete in the FIFA World Cup after Norway failed to qualify for the tournament in Qatar.

But as the tournament comes to a closing and the return of the Premier League just a few days ahead, the Norwegian star has collaborated with Sky Sports to create a hilarious advertisement to promote the return of domestic football.

As many of Manchester City’s stars were away in the Middle East, the video shows a lonely Haaland wandering around the empty training ground.

He is shown killing time by driving a lawn mower and even dresses up a mannequin as Kevin de Bruyne with “Kevin 17” on the back to give him company, as he misses his assist-providing midfielder.

While looking for others, Haaland enters a room having heard laughter but it turned out to be Micah Richards on TV.

Throughout the commercial, Haaland talks about what he’s been up to in his spare time.

Watch the commercial below: