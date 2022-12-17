According to Express journalist Ryan Taylor, a bid by West Ham United to acquire Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka may be “very likely.”

In addition to Wan-Bissaka emerging as a potential option for David Moyes, Vladimir Coufal has been linked with a move to Bayer Leverkusen, according to Florian Plettenberg, and the Hammers are looking to reinforce on the right side of defense.

“Yes I would, I think that’s a very realistic transfer and that is highly probable [Irons making a move to sign him].

“I think with Wan-Bissaka, it’s clear that he’s he’s appreciated by West Ham because they tried to get him on loan in August, so I think that’s one that has legs to it and there could be movement.“ – said Ryan Taylor.

The Englishman has only played four minutes across all competitions this season, making it evident that Erik ten Hag’s plans do not include him much.