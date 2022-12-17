West Ham United are reportedly keen on signing the Morocco midfielder Azzedine Ounahi.

According to a report from Daily Mail, the Hammers were impressed with the midfielder’s performances during the World Cup and they are looking to sign him in the upcoming windows.

Apparently, the midfielder is valued at £40 million and it will be interesting to see if West Ham are prepared to fork out that amount in order to secure his services.

The Hammers could lose star midfielder Declan Rice in the coming months, and they will need to strengthen their midfield. Although Ounahi plays a different role, he could prove to be a quality addition.

The 22-year-old Moroccan international is quite highly rated after his performances in the World Cup and he has shown that he has the ability to develop into a top-class player.

The reported asking price might seem steep right now, but Ounahi comes across as a prodigious talent who could justify the outlay in the long run.

The Angers star will add creativity and flair in the middle of the park if David Moyes manages to pull off his signature.

West Ham will need to add craft and vision to their side and the Moroccan seems like an ideal fit.

The Hammers have players like Rice and Tomas Soucek as the first-choice midfielders right now and both players have unique skill sets. However, they are lacking in creativity and technical ability. Moyes needs to sign a player like Ounahi who will add another dimension to his midfield unit.

Ounahi can play as a central midfielder as well as an attacking midfielder. Furthermore, he has a relentless work ethic and he will help out defensively as well.