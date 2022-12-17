“What a player” – Henry Winter heaps praise on Chelsea and Man United target

Chelsea and Man United are both believed to be interested in signing RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.

Experiencing an impressive World Cup campaign with Croatia in Qatar, Gvardiol has been one of the competition’s standout performers.

Although Gvardiol will not be lifting the prestigious trophy after Croatia fell at the penultimate hurdle against finalists Argentina, the 20-year-old’s consistently solid displays have increased his reputation.

In fact, such is the interest in the RB Leipzig centre-back that according to a recent report by Foot Mercato, both Chelsea and Ten Hag’s United have already submitted offers.

MORE: Club president speaks out on Lionel Messi’s PSG future

Should these reports prove accurate, fans of both clubs will need to wait to learn the outcome of any ongoing negotiations.

However, adding to Gvardiol’s stock, journalist Henry Winter took to Twitter to relay a period of play during Croatia’s third-place game against Morocco on Saturday. The popular Times writer was wax-lyrical about the 20-year-old’s style of play and his assessment will certainly excite fans.

What a player Josko Gvardiol is. Just made two superb interceptions, then long run, ended by a blatant foul by Amrabat catching his ankle. Clear penalty. None given. Hakimi then barged over. No foul given. Officials poor and losing control. #CROMAR — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) December 17, 2022

Since joining RB Leipzig from Dinamo Zagreb 18 months ago, Gvardiol, who has five years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 65 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to seven goals along the way.