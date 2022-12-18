Arsenal have entered the race to sign former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo after his contract was terminated.

Ronaldo recently took part in an interview with Piers Morgan, and it certainly didn’t go down well. Manchester United shortly after terminated his contract, after the interview contained a lot of material slating the United hierarchy, including manager Erik ten Hag.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffisde via his Substack column that Ronaldo has received a substantial offer from Al Nassr and the plan was to decide his future following the conclusion of the World Cup.

Now, in his column with Tribal Football, journalist Rudy Galetti has claimed that Arsenal want to enter the race to sign Ronaldo.

Arsenal’s recruitment strategy is recent years has been to target younger, up-and-coming players with Mikel Arteta looking to develop and nurture them before they come superstars.

Signing 37-year-old Ronaldo would completely go against their usual methods, but if they’re looking for goals to replace the injured Gabriel Jesus then he could be the man.

However, signing Ronaldo comes with significant financial commitment and Arsenal have to weigh up whether it will be worth bringing him in as he reaches the final stage of his career.