Arsenal looking to sign 21-year-old midfielder next month

Arsenal are looking to sign the Palmeiras midfielder Danilo dos Santos when the transfer window opens in January.

The 21-year-old has attracted the attention of top European clubs with his performances, and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners can secure his services.

According to a report from Fichajes, Mikel Arteta is looking to reinforce his squad during the January transfer window and the Brazilian midfielder is one of the few targets on his wish list.

Danilo has the potential to develop into a quality player for Arsenal and the move could be a superb, long-term investment for the London club.

It is no secret that Arsenal need to add more depth to their midfield and the 21-year-old certainly has the quality to succeed a top club like Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta has had to rely on Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka as his main midfield options this season and the Gunners have not been able to rotate the duo too often because of the lack of options.

Both players could use some rest from time to time and Arteta needs to bring in a quality midfielder in January.

The arrival of Danilo will allow Arsenal to rotate their squad and keep the players fresh.

Arsenal are currently fighting for the league title and they will be competing with a club like Manchester City during the second half of the season. The defending champions certainly have a deeper squad and Arsenal will have to bring in more quality in order to sustain the title challenge until the end of the season.