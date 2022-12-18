Arsenal were linked with a move for Nicolo Zaniolo earlier this week, and it seems that the Gunners have now come forward to make an enquiry for the 23-year-old Italian international.

Zaniolo was heavily linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur at the start of the season, but Roma managed to hold on to him during the summer transfer window.

The player was expected to sign a new contract with the Italian club, but the two parties have not been able to reach an agreement yet. Apparently, the highly talented attacking midfielder is demanding wages of around €4.5 million per season. However, Roma have not agreed to his wage demands so far.

According to a report from Roma Giallorossa, there is going to be fierce competition for Zaniolo, and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal can win the race for his signature.

The 23-year-old is highly rated around Europe, and he has the potential to develop into a top-class attacking midfielder in the future.

Zaniolo can play in a number of midfield roles, and Arsenal will benefit from his versatility if he joins the club. He can play as the number ten as well as in wide roles.

However, it will be interesting to see how Mikel Arteta accommodates him in the starting lineup. The Gunners already have players like Martin Odegaard and Fabio Vieira at their disposal.

A player of Zaniolo’s quality will demand regular first-team football and Arsenal might struggle to offer him such assurances. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few months.