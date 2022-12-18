“Disaster” – Arsenal warned against signing who’d mean a total change of playing style

Arsenal legend Nigel Winterburn has warned his old club against the potential transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo as it would mean a major change of playing style.

The Gunners have made a great start to the 2022/23 season, with Mikel Arteta’s fast and energetic side now five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Signing Ronaldo might well be tempting, given his experience and his terrific scoring record, but he’s also now ageing and well past his peak, so there is some risk with signing him now.

Arsenal surely won’t want to do anything drastic in the transfer market this January, as they need to ensure they only bring in signings who can slot in well and help Arteta continue to build this dynamic team that is performing so convincingly.

Winterburn clearly doesn’t believe Ronaldo would be the right fit, as it would require Arsenal to change their whole tactical approach too much.

“It’s a no from me and there’s only one simple reason; it would be a short-term gap to fill,” Winterburn told the Metro.

“A lot of people might say that’s great, let’s do it.

“I wouldn’t be able to argue with that, but I think the way Arsenal start games, they press high, they’re full of energy, and Ronaldo is an unbelievable player, but I don’t think he has the legs to be able to do that any more.

“I’m certain he doesn’t. I think Arsenal would have to change their style of play to bring him in, and I think that move would be a complete disaster.”