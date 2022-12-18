Chelsea and Liverpool remain interested in Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo but a January transfer won’t be easy.

Caicedo has enjoyed an impressive season for Brighton this campaign, developing into a key player after Yves Bissouma was sold to Tottenham.

The Ecuadorian showcased his ability at the World Cup, with his country unfortunate not to venture out of the group stage.

Now, Sky Sports have reported that Chelsea and Liverpool remain interested in the Brighton midfielder, but a January move isn’t going to be easy. The report claims that Brighton have no intention of letting Caicedo leave in the winter, and with his contract running until 2025, they are under no pressure to sell.

Both sides are in desperate need of a midfield signing in 2023, but Caicedo could be a little too difficult to make happen. After selling both Bissouma and Marc Cucurella in the summer transfer window, Brighton are in a healthy financial position.

However, if Caicedo looks to force through a move then there’s a good chance Brighton could budge, and linking up with his former manager Graham Potter at Chelsea could be of interest to the 21-year-old.