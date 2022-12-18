Chelsea are looking to improve their attacking department and they have identified the former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo as a target.

According to a report from Fichajes, the 37-year-old Portuguese international has been a target for Chelsea owner Todd Boehly for a few months now and it will be interesting to see if the Blues can secure an agreement with him over the next few weeks.

Ronaldo is currently a free agent after having terminated his contract with Manchester United through mutual consent.

The 37-year-old returned to Manchester United last season and he managed to score 24 goals across all competitions. However, he fell down the pecking order this season after the arrival of new manager Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo failed to hold down a regular starting berth under the Dutch manager and the two reportedly had a fallout.

The Portuguese forward went on to give an explosive interview criticising the manager and the Manchester United hierarchy prior to the World Cup. The Premier l=League giants decided to terminate his contract because of that.

Since then, Ronaldo has had a difficult World Cup campaign and the player is still searching for a new club. It will be interesting to see if the 37-year-old can secure a move to a top European club.

Chelsea are certainly one of the biggest clubs around and a move to Stamford Bridge could be an exciting opportunity for the player. There is no doubt that Ronaldo remains hungry and determined to succeed at the highest level and he has the quality to improve Chelsea in the final third.

The fact that he would be available on a free transfer makes the move a no-brainer.