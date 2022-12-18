Chelsea are pushing the most to sign Youssoufa Moukoko from Borussia Dortmund but Manchester United and Liverpool could make a move.

Moukoko looks set to be out of contract at the end of the season, and Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that the German international was yet to be offered a new contract from Borussia Dortmund.

The young forward has started to become a regular for Dortmund this season after Erling Haaland joined Manchester City, but that hasn’t pushed the German club to offer Moukoko a new deal.

Now, according to Sky Sports journalist Marc Behrenbeck, Chelsea are leading the race to secure his signature, but Manchester United and Liverpool are among the clubs also interested.

Chelsea have opted to target young, up-and-coming talent in their recruitment since Todd Boehly bought the club, and Moukoko could be the next to join the club.

He may still sign an extension with Dortmund, but Moukoko could be tempted by offers from abroad in January, when Premier League clubs are able to approach him ahead of a summer move.