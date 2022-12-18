Chelsea star “disappointed” at lack of game time and could explore move in January

Chelsea loanee Malang Sarr is said to be “disappointed” at his lack of game time at Monaco and could look to leave in January.

Sarr joined Monaco during the summer transfer window as the young defender looks to get some first-team experience.

However, Sarr has only managed five league appearances since joining the French club, so it’s not been the productive loan move Chelsea may have hoped.

Now, Sarr’s agent has confirmed that Sarr is disappointed at the lack of game time and hinted that he is now looking to leave Monaco in the January transfer window.

Malang Sarr’s agent Pastorello: “He’s not playing a lot at AS Monaco, he’s a bit disappointed as he left Chelsea to play more — let’s see if they will let him leave in January”, tells TMW ? #CFC “Torino wanted him last summer, and AC Milan have been tracking him for long time”. pic.twitter.com/MDVAGSggRG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 18, 2022

It appears that it would be in both Chelsea’s and Sarr’s best interests to terminate his loan deal in January and find a club more likely to give him regular minutes.

Returning to Chelsea’s first-team may not be the best idea, as game time could also be limited after they decided he was surplus to requirements by sending him out on loan.

If Sarr wants to stand a chance of eventually breaking into the Chelsea first team, then proving himself out on loan will be essential, so finding a new club in January would be a smart move.