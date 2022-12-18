Talks held: Chelsea ahead of Real Madrid in £45m transfer battle, bid could be brought forward to January

Chelsea are reportedly more advanced with their transfer pursuit of Josko Gvardiol than Real Madrid are, as things stand.

The Blues have had initial contact with Gvardiol’s representatives as they weigh up pushing ahead with a move for the RB Leipzig defender a little earlier than expected, according to the Daily Mirror.

Gvardiol has just enjoyed an outstanding World Cup, helping the Croatian national team finish third in the tournament, and this follows his eye-catching form in the Bundesliga in recent months.

It’s clear the 20-year-old has a big future in the game, and it seems Chelsea are determined to move ahead of Madrid in the running to sign him for around £45million, plus add-ons, according to the Mirror.

Chelsea are not messing around in the transfer market right now, with the report noting that they have already wrapped up a deal for Christopher Nkunku, and this follows a busy summer of spending on big names like Raheem Sterling, Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and more.

Gvardiol could be an ideal next signing to bolster Graham Potter’s squad, with Chelsea looking in need of a long-term replacement for veteran centre-back Thiago Silva.

Real Madrid would also surely benefit from signing Gvardiol after the recent departures of influential figures like Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane.