Ten Hag could give Man United crucial edge over rivals in race for £50million transfer

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly has a good relationship with Cody Gakpo, which could give the club the edge in the race to seal this £50million transfer.

The Netherlands international has been outstanding for PSV and also caught the eye with his performances for his country at this winter’s World Cup, showing he’d surely be an asset for any top club.

Man Utd urgently need to make changes to their attack this January after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, while the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have not been at their best for a while now.

According to the Daily Mirror, Ten Hag is now banking on his good relationship with the £50m-rated Gakpo giving MUFC an edge in the race for the 23-year-old’s signature.

Ten Hag worked with Gakpo as a youngster in PSV’s academy, so it could be good for the pair to be reunited in the near future.

Gakpo could perhaps have more tempting offers out there who’d offer him a better chance of winning trophies straight away, but one imagines he might also feel Ten Hag would be good for his development.