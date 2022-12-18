Declan Rice proves West Ham commitment amid intense transfer links

West Ham fans will absolutely love what Declan Rice did shortly after returning from World Cup action with England.

The defensive midfielder, who returned home recently after the Three Lions crashed out of the tournament at the quarter-final stage against France, attended the Hammers’ recent club friendly against Fulham – a game which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Although he did not play, for obvious reasons, Rice was there in the stands and was spotted cheering on the players David Moyes had selected.

This will serve as great news to Hammers fans, who have been forced to put up with relentless transfer speculation for at least a year now.

Choosing to support his teammates when he didn’t need to is a clear sign that the defensive midfielder remains committed to the Londoners, even if it is just for the remainder of this season.