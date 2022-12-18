Didier Deschamps speaks about France future following World Cup defeat

Didier Deschamps will not decide his France future until the New Year.

The manager and his Les Bleus team were narrowly beaten during Sunday’s blockbuster World Cup final after losing 4-2 to Argentina on penalties.

The finale was an enthralling contest with the two nations unable to be separated after six goals and 120 minutes of action.

Forcing a penalty shootout, Kylian Mbappe’s France, who witnessed the PSG forward net a sublime hattrick, missed two of their spot kicks with Argentina maintaining a 100 per cent record.

Following his country’s hard-to-take defeat, there has already been speculation surrounding the future of Deschamps.

However, as relayed by Fabrizio Romano, when asked if he will stay in his managerial role, Deschamps has insisted that nothing will be decided until the start of next year.

Didier Deschamps keeps all options open for his future: “I have a meeting with the FA president at the beginning of the year. I will discuss with him”. ?? #Qatar2022 “I would have said the same if we had won, it takes time”. pic.twitter.com/0wtsMiBvPq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 18, 2022

Argentina’s recent victory now means the nation has won three World Cup trophies and can boast that two of the sport’s greatest ever players – Diego Maradonna and Messi, are part of their history and their present.

For France however, it is back to the drawing board ahead of the 2024 European Championships in Germany.