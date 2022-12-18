“Fans won’t want to hear this'”- Pundit drops big Newcastle transfer claim

Newcastle United will not splash the cash in the January transfer window.

That is the view of Tam McManus, who has warned the Toon against expecting the Magpies to spend £150m – £200m in the winter window.

Although the Northeast giants are likely to delve into the January market, they’re unlikely to bring in any superstars and that is because the club’s current transfer policy, which includes shrewd deals for underrated stars, as well as young players with high potential, has worked a dream, and Eddie Howe is unlikely to deviate away from a working formula.

Speaking recently about what the Geordies may do once the winter window opens at the start of next month, McManus said: “The fans won’t want to hear this but I don’t think that means anything.

“They will have plans for January and while I’m sure there will be money to spend, I don’t think we will see a £150million, £200million spend.

“Newcastle only did that last January because they absolutely had to. This year, they are in a much better position.”