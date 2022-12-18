Financial trouble has given Leeds golden ticket to sign World Cup star

French club Angers are struggling financially and according to journalist Gildas Crozon, that could open the door for Leeds United to sign World Cup breakthrough star Azzedine Ounahi.

Ounahi, 22, enjoyed a hugely successful World Cup campaign with Morocco and although the North African nation fell at the semi-final stage after losing 2-0 to France, the young midfielder shone throughout.

Consequently, he has now been tipped to seal a big transfer and could find his long-term future in England’s Premier League.

Recently linked with a switch to Jesse Marsch’s Leeds United, fans will be hoping Andrea Raddrazzani and Victor Orta can work a deal out.

Speaking about the proposed transfer, Crozon, who spoke to Sky Sports, said: “He could have gone last summer, so it’s not really new for Angers to think about Azzedine as a potential sale.

“The financial situation is not good at the moment. I’m not sure it’s so bad they have to sell in January, but maybe next summer.”

Since joining Angers a year ago, Ounahi, who has four years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 47 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to four goals along the way.