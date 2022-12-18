France XI for the World Cup final, with Man United star back after illness

France have chosen their team for today’s World Cup final clash against Argentina as they bid to retain the trophy they won four years ago.

Les Bleus have been handed a boost with the return of Raphael Varane, who returns after illness that has been spreading through several members of Didier Deschamps’ squad in Qatar.

See below for L’Equipe’s reporting of the France team, with the reigning world champions looking at full strength after being forced into a couple of changes for the semi-final victory over Morocco, though of course big-name absentees from the tournament like Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba remain…

France will probably be the slight favourites to lift the trophy today, though it will be intriguing to see if Argentina’s Lionel Messi can finally win the one competition that’s eluded him so far in his incredible career.

Kylian Mbappe is fast becoming the Messi of his generation with some stunning performances, and he’s absolutely relished the World Cup in his relatively short career so far, having scored in the final win over Croatia four years ago.