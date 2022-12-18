Man United open to trying again for €70m summer transfer target as Ten Hag remains a big fan

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are reportedly open to trying again to sign summer transfer window target Frenkie de Jong as Erik ten Hag remains a big fan of the Barcelona midfielder.

The Netherlands international has shone in his time at Barca and had a good World Cup with the Dutch national team, and Ten Hag supposedly remains convinced he’d be a perfect fit for his Red Devils side, according to the Times.

De Jong was targeted strongly by Man Utd during the summer, with the report noting that the club saw offers as high as €70million fail to get a deal done at that time.

Still, it seems that has not put United off, and they’d surely do well to bring in De Jong to strengthen their midfield in the second half of the season.

Frenkie de Jong at the World Cup
More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United in talks over midfielder transfer, deal could be agreed this winter
Tottenham warned in their pursuit of 23-year-old World Cup finalist
‘There’s definitely interest’ – Journalist confirms Liverpool are keen on 24-yr-old

Casemiro and Christian Eriksen both moved to Old Trafford in the summer, but it’s not been the best first half of the season, so there could be room for De Jong to come in as well.

Ten Hag surely needs to rebuild his squad after the inconsistent form of players like Fred and Scott McTominay in recent times.

More Stories Erik ten Hag Frenkie de Jong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.