Manchester United are reportedly open to trying again to sign summer transfer window target Frenkie de Jong as Erik ten Hag remains a big fan of the Barcelona midfielder.

The Netherlands international has shone in his time at Barca and had a good World Cup with the Dutch national team, and Ten Hag supposedly remains convinced he’d be a perfect fit for his Red Devils side, according to the Times.

De Jong was targeted strongly by Man Utd during the summer, with the report noting that the club saw offers as high as €70million fail to get a deal done at that time.

Still, it seems that has not put United off, and they’d surely do well to bring in De Jong to strengthen their midfield in the second half of the season.

Casemiro and Christian Eriksen both moved to Old Trafford in the summer, but it’s not been the best first half of the season, so there could be room for De Jong to come in as well.

Ten Hag surely needs to rebuild his squad after the inconsistent form of players like Fred and Scott McTominay in recent times.