FA confirm Gareth Southgate will stay on as England manager until 2024 European Championships

The Football Association have confirmed that Gareth Southgate will be staying on as England manager until after the 2024 European Championships.

The Three Lions boss has done tremendous work with the national team, leading them to the final of Euro 2020 last year, following a surprise run to the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2018.

England did not perform quite as well in Qatar this year, however, leading to some uncertainty over Southgate’s future in the job.

Now, however, it has finally been confirmed that Southgate has extended his stay with the England national team for another year and a half, as per Mark Bullingham of the FA.

England fans may have mixed feelings about this, with some sure to be relieved that Southgate will get the chance to continue this successful project, while others may feel he’s taken the team as far as he can and that some fresh ideas might be a good idea right now.

Still, it’s now been confirmed Southgate will be carrying on, with Bullingham saying, as per Sky Sports: “We are delighted to confirm that Gareth Southgate is continuing as England manager, and will lead our Euro 2024 campaign. Gareth and Steve Holland have always had our full support, and our planning for the Euros starts now.”