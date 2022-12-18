“We have to look at workers’ rights!” – Gary Neville launches scathing attack on UK Government

Gary Neville has launched a scathing attack on the UK Government.

The former Man United defender, who often delves into politics, will once again make headlines following a strong statement regarding the current state of Britain.

Speaking after Argentina beat France on penalties to win the 2022 World Cup, Neville, when asked for his thoughts on Qatar’s poor record when it comes to workers’ rights, highlighted the current strike crisis, including that of nurses, the UK is facing.

“We should detest low pay, we should detest poor accommodation and poor working conditions and that is something we can never ever accept, in this region or any other region,” he said.

“It is just worth mentioning that we have a current government in our country who are demonising rail workers, ambulance workers and, terrifyingly, nurses.

“So, in our country, we have to look at workers’ rights, but certainly where football goes now, we have to make sure we pick up on worker’s right wherever it goes, because people have to be equal and treated equal.

“We can’t have people being paid an absolute pittance to work, we can’t have people in accommodation that is unsavoury and disgusting – we can’t have that.

“That shouldn’t happen here with the wealth that exists and it shouldn’t happen in our country that our nurses are having to fight for an extra pound or two pounds either.”