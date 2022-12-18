Journalist predicts Man City to be in race to sign England international

Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham is almost certain to seal a huge transfer away from the Bundesliga in the near future.

Even though he still has three years left on his deal, the 19-year-old England international is already one of the most in-demand players in Europe.

Reportedly wanted by a host of Premier League clubs, as well as Real Madrid, it seems only a matter of time before the talented teenager becomes Dortmund’s latest high-profile export.

Although the race to sign the 19-year-old remains wide open, with no club yet to wrap a deal up, journalist Pete O’Rourke, has warned fans to expect Pep Guardiola’s Man City to be right in the mix.

“Manchester City are always going to be in the market for top players around the world and Jude Bellingham right now is in that bracket,” O’Rourke told GiveMeSport.

“Pep Guardiola has previously admitted he’s a huge fan of Bellingham, so I’m sure Manchester City with the finances and the project that they can offer to players, will definitely be in the running for Jude Bellingham.”

Since joining Dortmund from Birmingham City two years ago, Bellingham, who also has 22 senior international caps to his name, has gone on to feature in 112 matches, across all competitions, directly contributing to 40 goals along the way.

